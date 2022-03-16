Out of 105 nominees, 34 winners emerged after receiving thousands of votes
CINCINNATI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsposure was blown away by the number of votes nominees received throughout the 3-week campaign of its first ever Transit Awards. Thanks to those nearly 11 thousand votes, Adsposure was able to select winners in every category.
The Adsposure Transit Awards are a way to recognize the efforts of marketing teams across the country who have worked hard to create stand-out ads, works of art, to emblazon upon the buses, benches, and shelters at the markets Adsposure works with.
Adsposure put together four categories in each of its markets: Biggest Impact, Creativity, Community Awareness, and Eye-Level. Adsposure teams chose nominees based on ads that ran in 2021.
"Our community of partners and advertisers really ran with these new awards, as one more way to showcase the great work they are doing, and to keep these awesome campaigns alive a little longer," Alex Souders, Adsposure Director of Marketing, said. "It just shows how much appreciation people have for this medium, how it gives back to the community and what it feels like to see your campaigns on the road every day. It's definitely been a success having these awards, and the ability to recognize these local, regional, and national businesses on the same stage."
The Winners
- The Biggest Impact Award:
- Cincinnati- CareSource
- Chicago- Rosemont
- Des Moines-DMOS
- Fort Worth- Fort Worth Independent School District
- Kansas City- St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Lexington-Bluegrass Community College
- Nashville-Tito's Vodka
- Northern Kentucky-Jolly Plumbing
- San Antonio-Jon Wayne Service Company
- The Creativity Award
- Cincinnati-ArtsWave
- Chicago-ABC Auto
- Des Moines- Wild Rose Casino
- Fort Worth-Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber
- Kansas City-Natural Grocers
- Lexington-Botany Bay
- Nashville-TPAC Lion King
- Northern Kentucky-Northern Kentucky University
- San Antonio-Super Hero Kids
- The Community Awareness Award:
- Cincinnati-LifeCenter
- Chicago-Cook County Health
- Des Moines-Ballet Des Moines
- Fort Worth-Tarrant County 911
- Kansas City-FBI
- Lexington-Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky
- Nashville-Neighborhood Health
- Northern Kentucky- Keep Covington Beautiful
- San Antonio- Community First Health Plans
- The Eye-Level Award:
- Cincinnati- The Recovery Center
- Chicago-Illinois Cancer Specialists
- Des Moines-Tie
- Fort Worth-Fort Worth Zoo
- Kansas City-Arvest Bank
- Nashville-Carook, Atlantic Records
- Northern Kentucky-Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
- San Antonio-City of San Antonio Arts and Culture
Winners will receive an award commemorating their victory, showing off the ad that won for them.
To see all of the nominees, Adsposure has put together a website to remember all the ads involved at https://www.adsposure.com/2021-transit-awards/
For more information about Adsposure, to learn about advertising opportunities in their 9 markets or to learn how to achieve untapped revenue opportunities for transit authorities, please visit www.adsposure.com.
About Adsposure:
Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has offices in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, and San Antonio.
