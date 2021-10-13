CONCORD, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Kiosks today announced the release of another new product: the Interprestation. Always ready, always available, this simple to use interpretation solution translates any language and American sign language (ASL) by connecting your customer and the person they're trying to communicate with virtually to a live translator for accurate interpretation.
Interprestation enables customers anywhere foreign languages may be spoken to complete essential tasks and conduct business quickly without stress, anxiety, or frustration for both the foreign speaker and staff member. Interprestation communicates complex English words and phrases, breaks down language barriers, and provides customers the freedom to access services with confidence.
The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development requires housing providers to take reasonable steps to ensure meaningful access to their programs and activities by limited English proficient (LEP) persons. Additionally, the ADA requires any place of public accommodation to provide effective means of communication to those with disabilities and/or hearing impairment. A full-time interpreter can cost as much as $60,000 annually. However, the Interprestation offers a simple to use solution with a pricing structure that works for everyone, allowing organizations to pay for interpretation services by the minute only when needed.
"Interprestation is an excellent fit in industries where foreign-language speakers or those who communicate by ASL are customers, and translations apps are not enough to solve complex translation questions," says Howard Horn, President at Advanced Kiosks. "With over 240 languages and sign language available at a fraction of the cost of a live interpreter, customers are always connected to resources that help them access services and complete tasks efficiently, whether it's paying bills or filling out forms."
Interprestation includes reliable, on-demand audio and video interpretation. Benefits include:
- Pay as you go, by the minute - no need to staff a full-time interpreter!
- Simple to use equipment
- Interpretation services available on demand 24/7
- Data is kept safe and secure through a third-party portal
- Weekly reporting of kiosk usage
- Alerts & notifications
