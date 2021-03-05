DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMT is working with ComSonics to expand its exclusive Latin American partnership. AMT will now act as ComSonics' exclusive domestic distributor for product sales within the United States, as well as internationally in Canada and Latin America, offering customers a comprehensive arsenal of ComSonics' system integrity and proactive plant maintenance tools.
ComSonics' complete offering with AMT includes simple-to-use tools to improve system integrity and ingress mitigation. ComSonics' leakage detectors provide a full range of solutions for every need, while the GPS-active Genacis™ solutions enhance broadband providers' ability to manage their cable plant efficiently and effectively. In addition to the equipment outlined below, ComSonics offers a wide range of optical test gear for most needs.
Product offerings include, but are not limited to this core selection of innovative leakage products:
QAM Sniffer III (QS-III)
High performance leakage detection at three frequencies. The QS-lll can be docked in the vehicle, automatically connecting to external vehicle mounted antennas for drive outs. When removed from the vehicle's docking station, the QS-lll operates as a handheld leakage detector, providing directional information via its built-in dipole antenna designed to pinpoint the cause of the leak. The QS-lll is typically used by a maintenance technician.
Genacis QAM Sniffer III (GQS-III)
Automated GPS leakage detection with a hands-off approach, passively collecting leakage data and uploading it in real time, allowing access to detailed leakage data, drive-path information, an array of reports and work order options, and a whole lot more.
QAM Marker
The QAM Marker generates a non-interfering marker signal which is inserted into the downstream cable channels at the headend or hub. This marker signal can then be detected by ComSonics' leakage detection devices.
QAM Compass
ComSonics' newest leakage detector is packed with features. This is a mid-line, three-frequency detection product, typically used by an installation technician. Long battery life, excellent sensitivity, great for detecting drop and home wiring imperfections. The QAM Compass can be Bluetooth connected to ComSonics' MPL app via your phone for added features.
Mini Mobile Marker (M3)
The M3 (Mobile Mini Marker) is a powerful tool that generates a high strength "pressure test" signal for a local area. Paired with the QAM Compass, you can easily find the root cause of those frustrating intermittent issues along with drop/house wiring flaws, reducing the number of truck rolls. The M3 can be used as a troubleshooting tool and to qualify the customer premise or new cable properties.
Titan
The Titan is a D3.1/3.0 RF test meter with a large, high resolution color display. It's packed with unique features that make it the ideal choice for both installation and field maintenance technicians. The Titan is designed to be rugged, environmentally protected, highly accurate, and easy to use.
"AMT has been an exceptional partner to ComSonics, representing us in Latin America for many years. I'm excited to expand this exclusive relationship with AMT to include the United States and Canada, in addition to Latin America. As we work together, AMT's sales force will support our customers in their search of the best-performing product solutions for their needs."
— Bob Norris, ComSonics' Director of Global Product Sales and Marketing
"AMT is excited to expand our exclusive partnership with ComSonics to the United States and Canada and place our resources behind the expanded relationship. When a company entrusts us with exclusivity, AMT has proven time and time again that the arrangement will benefit the vendor, the target customer base, as well as AMT."
— Phil Young, AMT's VP of Sales, CATV & TELCO
About ComSonics
ComSonics is a 100% ESOP company and its employee owners have been quality focused and committed to exceeding customer expectations since 1968!
ComSonics' solutions and services are utilized by many industries, including aerospace, cable broadband, computing, defense, medical, meteorology, public safety, power monitoring, telecommunications and more. ComSonics specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales, and repair of electronics and fiber optics equipment.
ComSonics is the global leader in proactive plant maintenance solutions, providing products and services to ensure cable plant integrity and performance improvement through innovative test products, electronic and fiber optic repair services. ComSonics Product Solutions offers innovative leakage products that provide cable operators a mobile platform to identify, record, map points of egress, and generate work orders for corrective action. ComSonics products offer industry leading accuracy to pinpoint even the hardest to locate leaks.
ComSonics is ISO 9001, ITAR, and SAM registered. ComSonics' subsidiary, Cable Connections is also recently AS9100 – Certified.
About AMT
Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is the performance leader among CATV and High-End Broadband Electronic Equipment Providers. As a value-added reseller of high-performance products from numerous well-known manufacturers globally, AMT targets emerging technology applications in broadband with a complete line of RF and fiber distribution, video, data, OTT, IPTV, and HDTV products. In addition, AMT Professional Services provides expert in-house technical support, including: system design, digital headends, CMTS deployment, outside plant: node segmentation and optimization, retro upgrade, splicing, sweep and noise mitigation, inside plant: rack, stack and wire, DOCSIS 3.1 performance assessment.
AMT's complete portfolio of broadband equipment includes products from CommScope, Plume, Harmonic, Vecima, Ruckus, Nokia, Emcore, Drake, Actiontec, Amino, ATX and Blonder Tongue, to name a few, and is complimented by a sales and engineering team with hundreds of years of combined experience within the CATV, SMATV, IP and Telco industries. With an unmatched inventory of stocked items, including digital, analog and IP headend electronics, CMTS's, DigiCipher® receivers, RF and fiber transport, digital encoders, ad insertion, line gear, gateways, modems, digital QAM and IP set-tops, AMT is uniquely positioned to provide the shortest lead-times for a multitude of the industry's premier brands.
Visit http://www.amt.com or call 888.293.5856
Media Contact
Pamela Princiotta, Advanced Media Technologies, +1 9544275711 Ext: 217, pprinciotta@amt.com
SOURCE Advanced Media Technologies