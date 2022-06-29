Discover the latest breakthroughs in sustainable climate mitigation.
JUPITER, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast later this year, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in CO2 compliance and sustainability.
This segment of Advancements will educate about the benefits of carbon offsetting, which can reduce or remove emissions of carbon dioxide, or other greenhouse gases, made in order to compensate for emissions made elsewhere.
With a look at growth taking place throughout the carbon offsetting market, viewers will learn how Carbon Market Exchange is helping global businesses create sustainable solutions to achieve their goals.
Hearing from experts in the field, the show will explore how Carbon Market Exchange provides businesses and private individuals with third party verified carbon offsets generated from world class conservation initiatives. Audiences will hear how carefully selected offset projects protect endangered species, promote biodiversity, and provide much needed environmental solutions in the ongoing fight for the future of the planet.
"We provide the bridge to a robust and sustainable environment," said Ralph Carmichael, CFO at Carbon Market Exchange Ltd.
Viewers will learn how by purchasing carbon credits, carbon offsets allow everyone to buy time while they transition their operations.
"We look forward to exploring how Carbon Market Exchange is empowering businesses, while meeting the demands of the Paris Accord regulatory framework on CO2 trading," said Kristy Sakell, producer for the Advancements series.
About Carbon Market Exchange:
Carbon Market Exchange Ltd (Carbon) was established in 2021 from the efforts of a small group of environmentalists and finance executives. Its goal is to bring together the financial industry and climate action in a way that makes meeting international climate targets more accessible for companies and more supportive for conservationists.
For more information, visit: http://www.carbonmarketexchange.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.
For more information, please visit https://advancementstv.com/ or call 866-496-4065.
