JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Spring 2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in biopharmaceutical therapies for difficult to treat diseases.
This segment will educate about difficult to treat diseases, like pancreatitis, and will highlight how Lamassu Pharma applies rigorous translational research to novel therapeutics for the treatment of severe acute pancreatitis and other harmful diseases.
Spectators will learn about the research process' potential to significantly reduce the time-to-market for drugs that might otherwise take up to a decade to reach patients.
Viewers will learn about Lamassu's RABI-767, a leading novel drug candidate for solving the critical unmet need for a treatment for severe acute pancreatitis. Hearing from experts in the field, the show will educate about its initial discovery at the Mayo Clinic and its current accelerated development through the application of rigorous translational research.
"Part of developing a cure or appropriate therapeutic for difficult to treat diseases, and more importantly making them available, lies with creating awareness and generating support for the research," said Dr. Gabi Hanna, CEO of Lamassu Pharma. "Working alongside Advancements will give us the opportunity to show the world how rigorous translational research can not only lead to a productive treatment for severe acute pancreatitis, but permanently accelerate the drug development pipeline for many novel therapeutics in the United States and beyond."
Advancements will also explore RABI-767's preclinical efficacy to completely mitigate mortality and long-term complications associated with severe acute pancreatitis, and how learning from this premiere drug could help to bring other novel therapeutics to market at an accelerated pace, potentially saving millions of lives.
"We look forward to exploring how Lamassu Pharma leverages innovative and collaborative approaches to drive collaboration between academia and industry through translational research," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements.
About Lamassu Pharma:
Since 2018, Lamassu Pharma has used rigorous translational research to accelerate the drug development pipeline. Lamassu's ultimate goal is to put novel therapeutics into the hands of patients—where they can do the most good—more quickly than traditional pathways allow. By supporting and effectively managing collaborations between academic researchers, scientists, and drug developers, Lamassu Pharma aims to remove barriers—like poor study design and human error—to market for life-saving interventions and pave the way for a new era of drug development. For more information, visit http://www.lamassupharma.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
