JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast spring/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on cutting-edge biomedical technologies for cancer metastasis care.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn about recent developments in biopharmaceutical technologies. Spectators will see how Cellmig Biolabs (Cellmig) is translating revolutionary discoveries into pioneering medicines and medical devices for terminating cancer lethality, saving cancer patients' lives, and improving the quality of life of patients worldwide.
Audiences will discover how Cellmig uses novel molecules and biomedicines for the diagnosis of tumor metastasis in very early stage, and for the treatment and therapy of cancers.
"Cellmig uses CCT marker protein-based molecular biomedicine technologies to produce precise and effective diagnosis kits and cancer drugs. Cellmig is producing the next generation cancer prognosis and diagnosis technologies and cancer drugs for the precise and effective cure of cancers" said Tingfang Yi, CEO & President of Cellmig Biolabs.
The show will also explore how Cellmig uses physical membranous cancer cell dissemination pathways of Cytocapsular Tubes in clinical cancer patients and how the revolutionary discovery is fundamental and essential for cancer metastasis therapy and treatment.
"We look forward to sharing how Cellmig is developing next generation medicines that are designed to effectively inhibit cancer cell dissemination and eliminate and terminate cancer," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements.
About Cellmig Biolabs:
Cellmig is a global leading biopharmaceutical company that is committed to translating revolutionary discoveries into pioneering medicines and medical devices for terminating cancer lethality, saving cancer patients' lives, and improving life quality of patients worldwide.
For more information, visit: http://www.cellmig.com
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
