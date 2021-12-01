JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Spring 2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how technology is being used to keep thermoplastic out of landfills and the environment.
Exploring the plastic pollution crisis, this segment will educate about how Makamer, Inc. (Makamer) is dedicated to reducing the crisis of plastic pollution through sustainability engineering. Audiences will discover how through innovative sustainability engineering, Makamer is creating a platform and multiple formulations of bio-source resins that are both biodegradable and ocean degradable.
"Products must service the entire value chain with a negligible ecological impact, and after the disposal in a contained environment, they must completely assimilate as a food source for soil microorganisms, thereby ensuring safe return of carbon to the ecosystem," said Alex Mond, President of Makamer, Inc.
Hearing from experts in the field, the show will also explore Makamer's resins and objectives to replace traditional-based plastics with renewal and compostable materials, thus eliminating the stream of toxic plastic waste pollution that is currently happening around the planet.
"Founded to solve the crisis of plastic pollution through sustainability engineering, Makamer is set to fundamentally change the way the world interacts with packaging products," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements.
Makamer, Inc. is a leading bioplastics technologies company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA specializing in creating 100-percent biodegradable resins using plant-based polymers that are fully compostable within days to months leaving no trace of toxin or microplastics behind.
