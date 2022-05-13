Discover cutting-edge innovations in automation and technology.
JUPITER, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast fall of 2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will discover how innovations in high-tech, high-precision machinery are improving manufacturing and design.
Exploring recent innovations in sustainable manufacturing and design, this segment will discover how improvements in automation and high-tech machinery are enabling high-quality next-generation signage across a wide range of industries.
With a look at DSA Signage (DSA), the show will explore how innovations in technology are advancing light boxes and are elevating signage. From sustainable materials to turnkey solutions, spectators will see how DSA's on-site engineering from superior raw materials, create unique and enduring signage.
Designed and precisely calibrated to showcase graphics in the most flattering, even tones – experts will explain why each light box is extruded from aluminum to last for years. Viewers will see how extruding the aluminum for each light box, cutting steel bases from dimensional stock, and hand-placing LED lights in each base panel ensures that every aspect of what is built fits together to the exact specifications. In addition, viewers will learn how DSA is integrating digital technology into its signage.
"Today more than ever, the Manufacturing industry is crucial to the US economy, given the impact of the global supply chain disruption," said Shokouh Shafiei, CEO of DSA Signage. We are excited to share how DSA Signage is encouraging local production to provide our clients with the finest, most sophisticated signage solutions on the market."
The show will also explore why DSA sources almost all of its materials from local U.S. vendors, searching out and collaborating with small, local, minority-owned businesses whenever possible.
"DSA partners with metal suppliers to recycle its scrap and to reuse it for future projects – conserving resources and saving both time and money," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how DSA's approach to sustainable manufacturing is helping to deliver better products, with better lead times, while increasing sustainability and ensuring long-term stability.
DSA has been a leading manufacturer of LED illuminated light boxes and Digital Displays for the past 45 years, serving major brands in various industries, such as QSR, Retail, Hospitality and Museums & Art exhibits. DSA draws on its deep engineering expertise and extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities to fabricate high-quality, well-made, and long-lasting custom solutions, designed to brighten brands with the finest backlighting technics.
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
