JUPITER, Fla., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in wireless sensor technology on an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021.
In this episode, Advancements will educate about Sensatek's patented RF sensors for harsh environments. Viewers will learn how the sensors generate data to optimize strategic power generation assets for power system fleet owners.
Made of polymer-derived ceramics, Sensatek's patented wireless RF sensors are built to withstand the high temperatures and harsh environment of turbine engines. Spectators will see how the groundbreaking RF sensors gain advanced temperature control in the harshest of environments.
"We're truly honored to share how our technology will benefit society, especially as it related to improving the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the machines that ultimately power our lives" said Reamonn Soto, CEO of Sensatek Propulsion Technology, Inc.
In addition, the show will highlight the sensors' compatibility, which enables them to be placed in hard-to-reach areas – providing the ability to measure even small temperature changes with no external power source or batteries needed.
"Damage from undetected hot-spots in turbine engines is a common industry problem that can lead to substantial costs in repairs, maintenance, and unplanned downtime. We look forward to exploring how the technology is improving heat measurement accuracy and repeatability," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series.
About Sensatek:
Sensatek Propulsion Technology, Inc. is a Venture Capital backed Delaware C-Corporation headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. Founded in 2015, Sensatek develops and manufactures passive RF sensors for combustion temperatures and blade tip measurements of gas turbine engines for clients in a variety of industries including energy, aviation and aerospace. The company is funded by the National Science Foundation and its on-blade sensors are currently being demonstrated by leading OEMs. To learn more visit http://www.sensatek.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE DMG Productions