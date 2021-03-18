JUPITER, Fla., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on how innovation is being used to manufacture domestically high grade environmental sorbents. This episode is scheduled to broadcast 2Q/2021.
With pioneering research and continuous improvement, Carbonxt Inc. (Carbonxt) provides holistic environmental solutions from its U.S.-based facilities to partners all over the globe. In this segment, viewers will get a behind the curtain look at how the Gainesville-based start-up is developing and manufacturing advanced carbon technologies to help meet the rising crises of emerging contaminants, global emissions, and more. Joined by seasoned executives and industry experts, audiences will learn how the bold, experienced team of engineers carries out innovative development techniques, while building on current solutions.
"Carbonxt is really a solutions provider. We see a problem in the market or environment, assess the issues, then develop a product we can progress in-house from inception to commercialization. We are excited to showcase some of our recent developments and solutions through the Advancements series." Regina Rodriguez, PhD, Carbonxt President.
"The Carbonxt team continuously conducts research to uncover new ways it can use renewable raw materials," said Will Mensch, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this further."
About Carbonxt:
Carbonxt is an advanced environmental solutions provider led by a world-class team of scientists and engineers. Specializing in the development and sale of engineered activated carbon products, Carbonxt is the only activated carbon pellet manufacturer in the United States. The company recently engaged in a project addressing nutrient pollution reduction in Florida waterways. Through ongoing and personalized support, the company's partnership philosophy and customer-oriented approach has cemented its spot in contemporary industry.
For more information, visit: http://www.carbonxt.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: http://www.Advancementstv.com or call Will Mensch at 866-496-4065.
