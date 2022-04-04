Learn how digital technology is removing barriers to college education.
JUPITER, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast 3Q/2022, will focus on developments in digital currency for students.
This segment will explore how the significant increase in the cost of college is causing fewer students to attend. Outpacing both inflation and family income, rising tuition costs have resulted in roughly 98% of families reporting that they need financial aid to pay for college.
Hearing from experts, viewers will learn how digital currency is helping students earn scholarships and tuition for grade level accomplishments. The show will educate about Coins for College – a digital currency application that connects K-12 students with the resources they need to make it to college.
"We believe that removing systemic barriers for all students by creating a relationship-centered digital community levels the playing field," says Joshua Samuel, CEO, and founder of Coins for College. "Tuition Coins go far beyond speculation as just another digital currency – they are profitable by nature and altruistic by default."
Spectators will see how the Coins for College platform helps students earn incremental scholarships for grade level academic and social accomplishments throughout their K-12 journey. From scholarship points to tax-free tuition coins, viewers will discover how the platform is bridging the gap in education.
"The application connects K-12 students with the resources they need to make it to college and provides their sponsors with the transparency they seek and expect," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this technology on the show."
About Coins for College:
Coins for College aims to close the equity gap by bringing together strategic supports required to ensure all students have access to higher education, and to reward teachers for helping students succeed. Its approach integrates career and college readiness with cutting-edge digital currency and technology, thereby providing enormous potential for families to reimagine their child's future. Tuition Coins are utility tokens that companies and/or individuals can purchase to support a students' journey to college. The Coins also compensate educators for proof of work for assessments and content they contribute to the Coins for College platform. Coins for College's goal is simple – to remove the mental, financial, and academic barriers to college for all students.
For more information, visit: https://www.coinsforcollege.org/.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements