JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Spring/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data optimization.
This segment of Advancements will explore how a data science-driven approach is helping businesses optimize claim outcomes as it explores CLARA Analytics –a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry.
Spectators will see how CLARA Analytics is using technology to help businesses mitigate escalating claim costs early, identify at-risk claims, and resolve them effectively with the right resources.
"At CLARA, we are proud of our role in helping injured workers receive optimal care, and for helping claims adjusters make better real-time decisions. Participating in Advancements provides us the opportunity to show its viewers the positive impact artificial intelligence is having on people's lives," said Heather Wilson, CEO of CLARA Analytics.
From identifying the best doctors for every claim to enlisting AI-based scoring for reduced cost and impact of litigation, viewers will hear how CLARA Analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with its easy-to-use AI-based products.
"CLARA's predictive insights help adjusters reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, policyholder, and injured worker. We look forward to sharing how one company is leveraging artificial intelligence in a very positive way.," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About CLARA Analytics:
CLARA Analytics helps to improve claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use AI-based products. The company's product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA's predictive insight gives adjusters "AI superpowers" that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer, and claimant. CLARA's customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2016, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California's Silicon Valley.
For more information, visit http://www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
