JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent innovations in dermatology technology. This episode is scheduled to broadcast 2Q/2021.
As online diagnostics and personalized healthcare garner steam, developments in tailored solutions are providing access to care and treatment to more people across the globe. This segment of Advancements will focus on how telehealth is being used to provide better diagnostics, treatment, and care to dermatology patients.
Viewers will learn about Cortina Health's tailored, all-inclusive skincare experience, which works by pairing its patent-pending next-generation AI-based technology with board-certified dermatologists. The show will explore how the technology, in combination with a live dermatologist, provides superior quality of care and accurate results. Audiences will discover how the program implements AI to assist the physician in examining and diagnosing cases and providing quick and accurate results.
"By combining our national network of board-certified teledermatologists with our proprietary AI implemented technology, we are able to provide a concierge, level end-to-end skincare solution for our patients from the comfort of their own home," said Cortina Health Founder and CEO, Reid Maclellan, MD.
The show will also highlight how Cortina Health's pharmacy formulates personalized treatment plans and delivers medication to each patient with detailed instructions for tailored results.
"From diagnostics to personalized prescription treatment plans, Cortina Health's all-in-one teledermatology solution helps patients take control of their skin health," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.
About Cortina Health:
Cortina Health, Inc. is a healthcare technology company striving to restore the care in healthcare and improve quality of life for both patients and physicians. Cortina Health offers a concierge level, end-to-end skincare experience all from the comfort of the patient's home. By pairing Cortina Health's national network of board-certified teledermatologists with its patent-pending AI technology, Cortina Health provides a superior quality of care. Each treatment plan consists of customized medical grade skincare solutions that are tailored to the individual patient's needs and are delivered directly to the patient. Cortina Health joins the patient on his/her skincare journey by utilizing its computer vision to track the patient's progress over time.
For more information, visit: http://www.cortinahealth.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
