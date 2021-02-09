JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During 2Q/2021, an episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in audiovisual technologies and solutions. Check local listings for more info.
Today, science and technology continue to expand our horizon. In education, it can become overwhelmingly difficult to keep up with the abundance of new devices, software, and technology resources available. Traveling to Tustin, California, this segment of Advancements will explore how Hall Technologies is creating seamless learning environments by providing the next generation of audiovisual (AV) technology.
"Partnering with Advancements to showcase Hall Technologies' latest innovations is a perfect fit because we are bringing just that to the market: unparalleled advancements that will shape the future," said Jason Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Hall Technologies. "With HIVE Control and its ecosystem of products, we have designed a cloud-native solution that creates a best-in-class learning environment for in-class, remote and hybrid learning. The advancements we've made in AV control prepares schools for any state of learning, which will benefit future generations for years to come."
Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn about Hall Technologies' HIVE Enabled Classrooms and will see how it assists teachers in perfecting teaching approaches, while helping to keep students engaged – whether learning from home or in the classroom.
"Hall Technologies' system lets users operate current equipment and add new tech as needed, to help increase engagement in the classroom and at home," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to share this with viewers."
About Hall Technologies:
Founded in 1984, Hall Technologies is a leader in the Pro A/V industry with a longstanding reputation for providing top-quality, highly-reliable end-to-end solutions. From its research and manufacturing headquarters located in Tustin, California, Hall Technologies provides the next generation of A/V technology across all applications. and has been trusted in thousands of installations worldwide.
Learn more online at http://www.halltechav.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
