JUPITER, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson – scheduled to broadcast summer 2022, will explore how virtual and augmented technology is expanding possibilities for businesses and individuals. Check local listings for more information.
With a look at XR-LABS, viewers will learn how from business meetings to immersive top-quality experiences, virtual services are giving communities a space to create and share. In addition, the show will explore how XR, VR, and AR are being used to help businesses develop and integrate future technologies, as well as how 3D scanning solutions are creating the ability to scan and import anything into the virtual world.
"In the heart of Miami, XR-LABS and MTRX are proud to bring an industry-changing Entrainment Dapps with Metaweek and XR Miami; two next-generation Metaverse products, powered by Ozone Metaverse Engine."
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how XR-LABS is focused on creating physical and virtual activations and projects that touch upon several themes and subjects, and why it is building a one-stop-shop 3D web virtual community.
"We look forward to exploring the future of AR, VR, and extended reality," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series.
About XR-LABS:
Founded in Miami, FL XR-LABS is a co-created community of professionals and enthusiasts who are passionate about building and connecting Global AR/VR/XR Networks.
For more information, visit: http://www.xr-labs.io
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
