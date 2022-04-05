Learn about recent breakthroughs in decentralized blockchain data storage.
JUPITER, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on developments in sustainable data storage.
This segment will explore the current issues with available storage solutions on the Filecoin network, which require a high level of technical expertise to store and retrieve data. Audiences will learn about the energy-intensive nature of blockchain technology and will see how developments in data storage solutions are working to eliminate dependence on fossil fuels.
Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how Sol-Cap is tackling complexities associated with storing data. The show will explore how partnering with local municipalities and renewable energy providers to create micro power grids, is helping Sol-Cap offer 100 percent carbon neutral data storage solutions, while simultaneously cutting costs.
"When designing the Sol-Cap system, we set out not to reimagine the entire data storage model with environmental sustainability as our main goal. Our efforts have resulted in breakthroughs in data migration, heat retention technology, and a new approach to true Geo-Decentralization of data storage, all with zero carbon emissions," said Devin A. Johnson, J.D., Founder, CEO, Sol-Cap.
Viewers will also learn about Sol-Cap's easy to use, front-end user-interface that is dedicated to simplifying the process of storing data on the Filecoin Network.
"The backbone of the Sol-Cap system was created using a combination of hardware from established industry leaders and blockchain technology from industry leading innovators," said Kristy Sakell, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how this is helping to reduce dependance on fossil fuels and on the use of energy intensive blockchain technologies."
About Sol-Cap:
Sol-Cap is a decentralized modular data storage solutions company, currently based out of South Carolina. Through the utilization of the Filecoin Blockchain alongside proprietary software, it aims to provide a secure, environmentally friendly and cost-effective data storage solution. As a proud supporter of the Crypto Climate Accord, Sol-Cap is dedicated to maintaining its commitment to using only 100 percent verifiable green energy to power their systems. For more information, http://www.solcapltd.com or http://www.filecoin.solar.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
