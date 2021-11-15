JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
This segment will explore how robotics, augmented reality, and other recent innovations are improving photography concession technology throughout theme parks, tourist attractions, national monuments, and visitor exhibitions. Spectators will see how Showtime Pictures' immersive LED video walls and facial recognition technology are providing pictures with emotion in the blink of an eye.
Looking at the history of land surveying, the show will discover how recent developments in GPS technology are helping to provide more precise measurements faster and in places that were previously impossible. Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn how Geo-Tronics is using GNSS tracking and positioning technologies to bring complex systems into simple focus.
Viewers will also learn about Sensatek's patented RF sensors –which are built to withstand the high temperatures and harsh environment of turbine engines– and will discover how the sensors generate data to optimize strategic power generation assets for power system fleet owners.
Finally, spectators will see how the Farmer Direct (FARMER) application serves as a digital farmers' market to connect farmers directly with end consumers. In addition to learning how the technology works to enable farmers to sell directly to end consumers, the segment will explore how the interactive FARMER map works to show which farms sell directly and what they offer.
"From the latest developments in immersive technology to groundbreaking developments in satellite technology and data optimization, technology truly is reimagining the way the world operates," said Dustin Schwarz, Director of Programming for the Advancements series. "We are excited to share this vital information with viewers."
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
