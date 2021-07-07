JUPITER, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q4/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent advances in patent technology for augmented reality.
In 2013, renowned computer scientist and CEO, Agostino Sibillo (AGO) invented and patented a new method to share objects and messages in Augmented Reality (AR). In this segment of Advancements, viewers will discover what makes SPYCHATTER Inc. (SPYCHATTER) innovative and inventive, and why its patent for sharing of AR is vital to the sector.
In addition, the series will educate about the importance of cyber security and how SPYCHATTER works to protect data via its AR technology, software, and applications for healthcare. Spectators will see how its subsidiary, SPACENET INC shares data via a patented laser technology to help the healthcare sector share information and data in delicate environments.
"SPYCHATTER helps people to develop their ideas, find success, and generate wealth," said Senior Producer, DJ Metzer. "We are excited to share this vital information with audiences."
About SPYCHATTER:
SPYCHATTER is dedicated to creating new technologies that help improve the lives of people across the globe. As leaders in encryption technology that utilizes GPS, Gyroscope, Compass and the Accelerometer, SPYCHATTER's fully integrated digital system makes advanced software products for healthcare. For more information, visit: http://www.spychatter.net
