JUPITER, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover the latest breakthroughs in supply chain logistics technology.
An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson (scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022) will focus on how technology is driving today's most innovative supply chains.
The lasting effects of the pandemic have made supply chains more volatile than ever. With a look at the current state of the supply chain, this segment will explore current issues taking place throughout the freight, logistics, and supply chain industries.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how technology is being used to manage every step of the journey – from the moment goods enter a country, through the moment they arrive at a customer's home.
Accommodating supply chains of every size, viewers will learn how Cargomatic's robust freight platform powers local freight, with integrations across terminals, SSLs, TMSs, rail lines, billing systems, and enterprise ERPs.
"A lacking infrastructure to move freight efficiently leads to constrained capacity – which can significantly disrupt the supply chain – impacting the entire economy. Cargomatic's on-demand marketplace can handle all parts of the process of moving freight, from the port pickup to warehouse and white glove delivery," said Weston LaBar, Cargomatic's Head of Strategy. "Using advanced data and proprietary technology, Cargomatic's platform connects local shippers and carriers – streamlining the process and eliminating waste."
The show will also explore how the combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and location-based matching is helping shippers reduce carbon emissions caused by their supply chain.
"We look forward to exploring how Cargomatic's technology is helping some of the biggest shippers in the U.S. cut emissions by 40 percent," said Mike Marino, producer for the Advancements series.
About Cargomatic:
Cargomatic is a digital marketplace with proprietary technology designed to modernize the logistics space, saving shippers of all sizes. The on-demand local freight marketplace serves customers in seaports and rail ramps in the continental U.S. and operates in more than 40 U.S. cities. By seamlessly connecting shippers with more than 35,000 professional drivers, Cargomatic facilitates thousands of shipments each day and cuts shipping-related carbon emissions by 40%.
For more information, visit: http://www.cargomatic.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE DMG Productions