JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast spring/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will share how technology is being used to improve the ever-evolving gig economy.
This segment will explore developments in labor market technology and will educate about some of the challenges surrounding an equitable distribution of benefits. Viewers will discover how Goodwrx uses technology to create value for workers, businesses, the labor movement, and communities.
"Getting people back to work is job number one in today's post-pandemic world," said Mark Frissora, Co-Founder of Goodwrx. He continued, "Goodwrx seamlessly matches workers in its database instantaneously to job openings. It gives union members multiple choices as to where to work at predetermined pay rates. This allows the workforce more opportunities for additional income during holidays or for their family plans."
The show will also explore how Goodwrx offers a viable alternative for W-2 employees to increase their income and flexibility, while enjoying better working conditions and helping businesses to meet critical staffing needs dynamically.
"Gig technology proliferation has created immense economic benefits, but that value hasn't always been shared equitably," said Co-Founder and CEO of Goodwrx, Nathan Armogan. "Goodwrx offers a viable alternative for W-2 employees to increase their income and flexibility while enjoying better working conditions, while businesses meet critical staffing needs dynamically."
In addition, spectators will see how Goodwrx is partnering with like-minded organizations to re-imagine the future work, through a labor-centric shift-based model.
"Goodwrx strives to bridge the gap for workers looking to regain their economic footing by specifically helping to create financial opportunities for the Middle-class," said Tamara Philips, producer for the Advancements series.
About Goodwrx:
Goodwrx is a revolutionary labor market mobile application that connects businesses and workers in real-time. Goodwrx helps workers enjoy a seamless onboarding and discovery experience with the flexibility to define their own schedule and job preferences. Businesses can gain instant access to world-class talent without the cost and friction of legacy talent acquisition processes.
For more information, visit: https://goodwrx.com/.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements