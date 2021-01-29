JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in sustainable battery recycling technology in an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast 2Q/2021.
This segment of Advancements will explore the opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of lead batteries on people and the planet. Hearing from experts in the field, the show will travel to VerdeEn Chemicals, Inc. (VerdeEn) to learn about its disruptive green technology for recycling of LABs. Audiences will see how the technology utilizes proprietary reagents and electrolysis machines to produce lead at room temperature with zero greenhouse gas emissions, while simultaneously producing oxygen as an added benefit, and how realtime optimization of electrolysis parameters minimizes electricity consumption, while ensuring that lead of desired specification is produced.
"VerdeEn has disrupted the lead recycling industry via electrification of lead metal extraction from lead scrap. We have developed a portfolio of complementary technologies for our customers which allows them to modularly add and replace recycling capacity. We are working with established market players globally to license our technology with a goal of producing more than 400 million pounds of lead by eliminating the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions by 2023. LAB recycling industry presents an incredible opportunity for a recycling company that can economically recycle batteries without causing environmental damage - we are poised to capture this opportunity," said Vipin Tyagi, CEO and Co-founder of VerdeEn.
"VerdeEn's lead recycling technology is a game changer which can help cleanup one of the world's most polluting industry," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements. "We look forward to exploring how VerdeEn is reducing greenhouse gas emissions and toxic solid waste."
About VerdeEn Chemicals:
VerdeEn Chemicals, Inc. (VerdeEn) is a battery recycling solutions company with an initial focus on lead acid batteries. VerdeEn's innovation involves green chemistry and modular electrification of lead recycling, which allows to recycle lead at room temperature as compared to over 1000 degree Celsius in the traditional smelting process. VerdeEn licenses its disruptive technology to help its customers reduce their environmental impact by eliminating 1 metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions while positively producing more than 140 pounds of oxygen for every 1 metric ton of lead production.
VerdeEn is also in early-stage development of a green recycling solution for Lithium-Ion batteries. VerdeEn is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates a commercial-pilot facility in India.
For more information, please visit http://www.verdeenchemicals.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
