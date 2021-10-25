JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
First, the show will explore how Interventional Systems (iSYS) – a precision medical robotics company – brings together technology and medicine to build cutting-edge, miniature robotics solutions. Viewers will learn about the technology and how it allows for more precise, seamless, and cost-effective image-guided medical interventions.
The series will focus on how technology is disrupting the dental industry and providing an enhanced patient experience. With a look at Dental Monitoring, viewers will learn how developments in artificial intelligence are being used to automate assessment, engagement, and remote monitor orthodontic and dental treatments, for an enhanced patient experience.
In addition, Advancements will explore the ins and outs of waste treatment. Spectators will see how Xworks Tech's digital marketplace uses machine learning to simplify the movement of waste, while improving trading compliance standards.
The show will also explore how technology is bridging the gap in the entertainment and event industry as it uncovers how Montego helps businesses transform and keep up with the ever-evolving digital transformation, by providing collaborative functionality that helps people connect and communicate through technology.
"Technology continues to reshape our world every day. This episode will explore some of the modern technologies impacting industries across the globe and will look at recent developments that are helping businesses keep up as technology brings us further into the digital revolution," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call (866) 496-4065.
