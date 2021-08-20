JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During 4Q/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in wearable medical devices.
In this segment, viewers will learn about sensory peripheral neuropathy, its symptoms, and how it affects people's balance and mobility on a daily basis. With a look at RxFunction, makers of Walkasins®, audiences will learn how the system is designed to replace the lost sensory nerve function from the bottom surface of the foot.
Viewers will see how the technology works, using neuromodulation to restore balance, increase mobility, boost confidence and decrease risk of falls.
"The Walkasins® device is providing significant improvements in the mobility of patients with sensory peripheral neuropathy who are unable to feel their feet, allowing them to be more confident and independent in their lives," said Lars Oddsson, PhD., co-inventor, co-founder, and CTO of RxFunction. "We are excited to present this treatment solution to the broader public."
The segment will also teach viewers how the technology works to deliver non-invasive, gentle sensory stimuli, using real-time foot pressure changes during activities. It will also explore how the system restores sensory information related to foot contact with the ground, which is transmitted to the nervous system.
"Walkasins® is clinically proven to improve balance and gait and to reduce the risk of falls in people with peripheral neuropathy," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to educating audiences about this prescription device."
About RxFunction:
RxFunction, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to design and market medical technologies that restore balance, increase mobility, and enhance confidence for patients at risk of falling. Privately held and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, RxFunction™ created the Walkasins® lower limb sensory prosthesis, building upon patented technology developed by co-founder and scientist Lars Oddsson, PhD. Development of Walkasins® was supported by a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes of Health (AG040865) and the product is manufactured in Minnesota. RxFunction, Inc. has registered with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA); Walkasins® is listed with the FDA and is available for sale in the United States.
For more information, visit: http://www.rxfunction.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
