JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on the latest breakthroughs in blockchain business structuring and enterprise grade blockchain solutions.
Hearing from industry experts, the segment will explore how blockchain technology connects the world via decentralization, regardless of industry application. With a look at BLOCKS, the first legally registered decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), viewers will hear how the technology connects industries and enterprise-grade technologies to blockchain with its first to market technology.
"We designed BLOCKS to provide simple, blockchain use cases for consumers, corporations and governments," said BLOCKS Co-Founder Calvin Wright. "BLOCKS now belongs to a decentralized global community of thousands of members, who can help develop the rails of Web 3 on their terms, rather than the consolidated interests of big banks and mega tech corporations that have dominated previous Web 1 and Web 2 technology cycles."
Viewers will learn how the BLOCKS token plays a role in the on-chain governance of BLOCKS DAO, while powering the everyday use cases of the BLOCKS Builder modules via its BLOCKS Builders pilot programs and partnerships. Partnerships to date include the United States Air Force, Revest Finance, Unstoppable Domains and the Latin America Blockchain Accelerator (LABS).
"We look forward to exploring how BLOCKS aims to move traditional industries onto the blockchain while simplifying blockchain technology," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series.
About BLOCKS:
BLOCKS is the first-ever legally registered DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). An LLC born out of the cutting-edge Wyoming Blockchain Law, BLOCKS is focused on building free and accessible "Modules" that empower enterprise companies to build enterprise grade blockchain solutions. Powered by the BLOCKS token, the DAO is setting the standard for credential verification, asset tokenization, and more.
BLOCKS is available for the open-source development of consumer, corporate, and government blockchain applications in areas like Mobile ID, Payments, Ticketing, Land, Title, Registries, Real Estate, and more.
For more information, including free BLOCKS Builders Modules, visit http://www.BLOCKS.io.
