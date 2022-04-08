Innovations in technology are removing the burden of accounting and finance functions.
JUPITER, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent breakthroughs in cloud-based accounting and finance systems.
In this segment, Advancements will explore how Fringe Advisory is helping companies to focus on their business by removing the burden often associated with accounting and finance. Viewers will see how the solution leverages cloud-based technologies to custom-build integrations and or automation.
"We are excited to help businesses and individuals re-imagine what is possible by leveraging innovative technology and process-design in a unique and intentional manner. Fringe provides, real-time, actionable information to stakeholders in an easily digestible manner and takes the burden of the finance function off their shoulders, so they can sleep well at night," said Aaron Berson, CPA, CEO, Fringe Advisory.
From virtual services to business intelligence, viewers will see how technology and efficient workflows are reimagining current processes for businesses of all sizes.
"We look forward to exploring how technology is helping businesses to improve efficiency and to thrive in the modern world," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series.
About Fringe Advisory:
Founded to bring highly technical and innovative solutions to businesses of all sizes, Fringe Advisory Co. is a team of dedicated, technology-focused accountants and advisers. With a collected experience working at top 20 and Big 4 global accounting firms, its seasoned employees allow Fringe to provide high-quality technical knowledge to businesses of all sizes at a fraction of the traditional cost. Fringe is always asking how it can do something smarter and more efficiently instead of the same old way. Fringe wants to raise the bar for accounting support – across the profession and in every business it works with.
For more information, visit: http://www.fringeadvisory.co
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements