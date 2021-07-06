JUPITER, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in data processing technology in an upcoming episode scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021.
Advancements will explore the increasing demands brought about by the ongoing digital transformation. Uncovering real-world business challenges facing industries across the globe, the show will educate about Ultipa – a high dimensional graph database technology created to deal with dynamic, multi-modal data sets via its deep-data processing capability.
"The Ultipa Graph Database helped us achieve real-time intra-day liquidity risk monitoring and management integrating, in a white-box, transaction-by-transaction traceable and quantifiable fashion. The sheer computational complexity of deep correlation was previously impossible with relational databases. Where the Oracle database based ALM system takes 3-to-4 hours to calculate bank-wide LCR, Ultipa takes just 1-second, with 3D high visualization," said, Hanson Guo, Head of Liquidity Risk Management, ALM.
Experts will uncover how the Ultipa Graph database – acclaimed as being 'nuclear-powered' – can calculate 300,000,000 triangles in one second. Spectators will see how the technology is pushing the limit of the existing X86 computer system in knowledge graph scenarios and real-time penetration of correlated data, resulting in a perfect weapon for sophisticated online business intelligence and decision making.
"Graph database technology plays a crucial role in the fields of finance, e-commerce, social networking, communication, and more," said Senior Producer, DJ Metzer. "We look forward to sharing how Ultipa helps data intensive industries successfully process large amounts of data quickly and with ease."
About Ultipa:
Focused on building the world's fastest and most intuitive graph database systems, Ultipa currently serves some of the world's largest banks, financial services firms, stock exchanges, and multinational enterprises. Founded by a group of serial entrepreneurs, Ultipa is dedicated to bringing graph augmented intelligence to the IT world in an effort to provide the ultimate data modeling and processing technology to maximize connecting finding and value-extraction in real-time. For more information, visit: https://www.ultipa.com/.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
