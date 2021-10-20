JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovations in Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR).
This segment will look at the impacts of technology and how it continues to transform everything it touches – from the way people interact and communicate to the way business operate.
With a look at FroXx Industries (FroXx), viewers will learn about its vision to unite people, machines, technology, and processes in the 'Industry 4.0.' Spectators will see how FroXx uses technology to facilitate an integrative interaction of people within an organization.
"FroXx considers digital transformation as a crucial component for advancing towards Industry 4.0," says CEO and Founder Rodrigo Beyer Fernandez.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will also learn how FroXx supports innovation by delivering integrated solutions and improved experiences for identified IT key players.
"In the future, digitalization will become part of the entire value chain. We look forward to exploring how FroXx is currently helping businesses to shape the digital transformation throughout the workplace," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series.
About FroXx Industries:
Tech start-up FroXx was established in the Greater Berlin Area, Germany, in July 2020. The company fosters seamless interaction between people and technology. In an era in which physical and digital worlds blend, FroXx seeks to go beyond intuitive interactions with data and unlock next levels of user experience. Through 3D remote services, digital products, and consulting, the company will help its customers to be ready for 'Industry 4.0'.
For more information, visit: https://www.froxx-industries.com/.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
