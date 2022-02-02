JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in sports medicine and activewear.
The show will examine the pain associated with injuries in running and walking as it relates to heel strike. Viewers will learn about conventional athletic shoes, which fight against the body by pushing on the heels of the foot. The segment will educate about the science behind footwear and will explore how Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE, Inc. (the DIFFERENCE) is using evidence-based science and technology to reinvent high performance athletics.
Audiences will hear from experts in the field and will discover how the DIFFERENCE's Heelless Technology (HT) Running Shoe eliminates heel strike.
"All human beings are athletes in their own nature, at their own level," said Dr. Etienne Penka, Founder & Inventor, Heeless Technology. "Any human being who can stand, who can walk, who can run, can wear these shoes and that is the DIFFERENCE."
Spectators will also learn how the Heelless Athletic Shoe (US patent No. 5,496.706 and US D889.786 S) is designed to match the functional anatomy of the foot and the use of the foot in proper mechanics.
"The HT sneakers let your feet and legs work the way they're supposed to, providing beter stability and balance, without heel strike," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to share this information with viewers."
About Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE:
The DIFFERENCE is a high performance athletic brand and company. Its vision is to support and reinforce the strength and elegance of the human body via "authentic performance." Its first product, the Heelless Technology (HT) Running Shoe eliminates heel strike, a man-made phenomena that is the main cause of joint and tendon injuries from walking or running. Where most shoes mitigate the symptoms of poor walking and running form, the DIFFERENCE's shoes address the root problem - heel strike.
For more information, visit: http://www.smthedifference.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-40650.
