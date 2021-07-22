JUPITER, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q4/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent breakthroughs in flash memory architecture.
Flash memory started out as single-level cell (SLC) technology that has advanced to the current quad-level cell (QLC) based on 3D NAND technology. With each generation, flash capacity has grown larger, and costs have become cheaper, but its speed has also become significantly slower. This bottleneck for QLC NAND prevents its use in applications that require the most demanding levels of performance.
Advancements will focus on NEO SEMICONDUCTOR, 2020 winners of the Flash Memory Summit's Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup Award. Audiences will learn how NEO SEMICONDUCTOR's X-NAND architecture solves the bottleneck by increasing the planes of the array using the existing page buffer size, which increases the parallelism for read and write operations, as a result, achieving QLC density with SLC speed.
Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how X-NAND provides high-speed, high-density, and low-cost data storage and what makes this a key technology for everything from 5G to IoT and AI applications.
"Our team had a vision to take high-speed NAND flash memory beyond what is possible today and design a next generation architecture that can achieve higher levels of performance in a smaller footprint while reducing cooling and power efficiencies," said Andy Hsu, founder and CEO, NEO SEMICONDUCTOR. "I am very proud of what our patented technology can achieve as it can fuel the next wave of demanding customer applications and deliver a new level of economics in manufacturing high speed data storage solutions."
The show will explore how NEO SEMICONDUCTOR's innovation empowers the world's largest flash memory silicon manufacturers to make a giant leap forward in shrinking the size of the memory chip, while increasing performance without impacting the rest of the intellectual property in the NAND flash production process.
"The X-NAND architecture is a major breakthrough in 3D NAND flash memory. It enables the array to be divided into 16-64 planes rather than the conventional 4 planes, providing expanded ultra-high speed performance paths with zero manufacturing cost increase," said Senior Producer, DJ Metzer.
About NEO SEMICONDUCTOR:
NEO SEMICONDUCTOR is designing the future of NAND flash memory. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and an innovative team of pioneering architects, scientists, and engineers in San Jose, California. In 2018, the company made a breakthrough with the world's fastest 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND. This innovative design can achieve the speed of SLC flash with TLC and QLC densities. X-NAND is enabling the next generation of flash memory that can accelerate performance, reduce the footprint, and achieve power and cooling efficiencies while decreasing manufacturing costs. For more information, please visit: http://www.neosemic.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: AdvancementsTV.com or call DJ Metzer at 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE DMG Productions