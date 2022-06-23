Discover recent improvements in how modern advanced manufacturing is taught.
JUPITER, Fla. , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in education and skill development for manufacturing professionals.
With a look at the manufacturing industry, this segment will explore the critical skills required to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing today.
Viewers will learn how Global Learning Accelerator is inspiring young people to confidently explore and pursue their passions for lifelong success via its programs, Project MFG and Project AccelerUS.
The show will explore how Project MFG helps elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals by changing mindsets about the nature of trade careers and challenging how the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing are taught. Audiences will see how Project AccelerUs exposes middle-school students to manufacturing and trade careers that are aligned to their personal interests.
"Project MFG strives to show the modern side of manufacturing and bust the myth that all students have to go to college to be successful," said Dr. Ray Dick, Founder of the Global Learning Accelerator. "We want to show potential students and their influencers how challenging and rewarding manufacturing jobs are, that there's a place for everyone in manufacturing, and that manufacturing can be inclusive of things you're already really interested in."
Hearing from leaders in the field, the segment will explore how participants of Project MFG gain hands-on experience with the latest technology and support from subject matter experts.
"We look forward to exploring how Project MFG aims to improve the lives of young people and America's future," said Beth Swaney, producer for the Advancements series.
About Global Learning Accelerator:
Global Learning Accelerator is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to develop exciting and innovative learning opportunities that inspire students and participants to explore and pursue their passions for lifelong success. The Global Learning Accelerator currently has two programs, Project AccelerUs and Project MFG, that support its mission of elevating the next generation.
For more information, visit: http://www.globallearningaccelerator.org.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@AdvancementsTV.com
SOURCE Advancements