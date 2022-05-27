Discover how science and technology continue to influence the world.
JUPITER, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg. Check local listings for more information.
Advancements will explore how blockchain technology connects the world via decentralization, regardless of industry application. With a look at BLOCKS, DAO LLC, the first legally registered decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), viewers will hear how the technology connects industries and enterprise-grade technologies to blockchain with its first to market technology.
Viewers will learn about the importance of mental health and how technology is being used to drive treatment as the show educates about recent developments in teletherapy. Audiences will hear how Kindbridge's specialized approach to mental health is helping to reduce wait times and is bringing timely access to care. In addition, spectators will see how clinically experienced therapists use their expertise to help patients set goals and achieve positive outcomes, where and when it's convenient.
Advancements will also uncover the many possible benefits and treatments offered by stem cell technology as it explores about Imstem Biotechnology, Inc. and its developing cell therapy investigational products, which are derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hESC or iPSC) for potential application in neurological rare, and autoimmune diseases.
With a look at the field of genetic testing, viewers will discover how genetic testing is providing individuals with specific information about their health and inherent risk for disease and disability, and how genetically determined risk predictions are being used to design treatments based on genetic and non-genetic factors. Hearing from experts in IT, blockchain development, and biology, viewers will learn how Decentralized Bio Network (DeBio) aims to democratize direct-to-consumer genomics with a privacy-preserving, anonymous-first platform running on a fully decentralized, autonomous infrastructure.
"We are excited to share this vital information with viewers as we explore how technology continues to influence the world," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.
