JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an upcoming episode, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on the recent shift taking place in virtual testing tools and technologies.
In this segment, viewers will learn about recent innovations in virtual testing technology and will see how it is quickly becoming the latest tool in medical device development and testing. The show will explore how these advances are cutting time to market in half, therefore reaching patients much faster.
Hearing from experts in the field, Advancements will discover how System Insight Engineering's proprietary Tissue Model Database offers insightful data about the impact of a device on tissue and predicts the post-procedure healing.
"By leveraging System Insight Engineering's expertise and proprietary Tissue Model Database for computational modeling and simulation, we help clients get very early insights to how their devices will perform clinically," said Axel Strombergsson, Chief Operating Officer, System Insight Engineering. "These insights and data have traditionally been achieved through multiple bench tests, animal studies, and clinical trials. By utilizing our capabilities, clients get the equivalence of clinical data before they even build their first prototype. This has a major impact in shortening their R&D timelines, reducing costs, providing product differentiation, and increasing their competitive advantage."
In addition, spectators will see how virtual testing is streamlining the process to achieve early and accurate insights into how medical devices will perform when used clinically, and how innovation in computational modeling, simulation, and cloud computing has abbreviated device companies' research and development timelines.
"We look forward to exploring how SIE is helping medical device manufacturers bring new, safer, and better life saving devices to market faster," said Richard Simon, producer of the Advancements series.
About System Insight Engineering
System Insight Engineering (SIE) is a Denver-based engineering service provider focused on the medical device industry. SIE's expertise is in virtual testing (computational modeling and simulation), specifically in the interaction between medical devices and tissue. SIE's proprietary Tissue Model Database consists of an array of soft and hard tissue models, covering all types of human and animal tissue. The tissue models are dynamic and behave exactly as living tissue and, in addition to providing insights and data for how devices affect tissue during actual use, can also predict the post-procedure healing. SIE works with medical device manufacturers of all sizes, located in the US, EU and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.siesimulation.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
