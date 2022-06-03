Learn how advances in technology are bridging the gap between academia and professional work.
JUPITER, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will discover how technology is helping professionals develop marketable career skills.
With a look at Skillquest, viewers will learn how the online tool helps teach career skills and build a portfolio of proven deliverables to help achieve premier job placement.
The show will explore how Skillquest works to guide users through projects that help to build skills and acquire knowledge along the journey.
"The cool stuff you build and do through Skillquest might be your first step toward a 6-figure career," says Corbin Fonville, CEO of Skillquest.
"Skillquest helps users develop marketable career skills utilizing their passion and interests," said Beth Swaney, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this further."
About Skillquest:
Skillquest helps bored students become skillful learners through project-based learning and mentorship from its online learning platform and with access to its peer community and subject-matter expert guides.
For more information, visit: https://skillquest.io.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
