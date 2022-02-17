JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson (scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022) will focus on how technology is helping Americans navigate the political landscape.
Today, many unique challenges, including a lack of information and complicated voting rules often make it difficult to navigate the electoral process, creating several barriers for voters.
In this segment, viewers will learn about innovations in civic voting solutions – Voterly and VotingApp. Spectators will see how Voterly takes the guesswork out of voting by centralizing each state's upcoming elections, deadlines, and requirements into a single voter information hub, where users can research the candidates and measures that will be on the ballot. It will also focus on how VotingApp offers a secure, inclusive, and verifiable way to cast ballots remotely
"We believe that our election systems and political research tools are in desperate need of modernization. Many Americans have lost faith in our electoral system, some are feeling disenfranchised and they're struggling to participate in our democracy in a meaningful way. At Vidaloop we are creating cutting edge tools that will make participation easy, secure, and inclusive," said Ryan Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of Vidaloop.
The show will explore how Voterly and VotingApp are modernizing voting in an effort to remove barriers, build trust in the electoral process, and create an easier way for people to make decisions about voting.
"Vidaloop helps Americans make better-informed voting decisions. We look forward to exploring how technology is being used to advance American democracy without bias," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About Vidaloop:
Vidaloop is a civic technology company whose products reduce voting barriers and strengthen American democracy. As a nonpartisan organization, it believes making informed voting decisions should be quick and easy for everyone. Its two products, Voterly and VotingApp work to educate, engage, and enfranchise voters. For more information, visit: http://www.voterly.com or http://www.votingapp.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson