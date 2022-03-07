JUPITER, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, March 12th at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg. Check local listings for more information.
Focusing on innovations and developments taking place in the technology space, viewers will discover how artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) are being used to improve spatial simulation technology as the show looks at Enklu's cloud-native SaaS platform. Spectators will see how the technology helps both people and businesses to create spatial simulations for the latest AR and VR hardware.
Next, Advancements will educate about the latest breakthroughs in oncology and healthcare technology as it explores Cancer Expert Now, Inc. (Cancer Expert Now). Viewers will learn how Cancer Expert Now's innovative, real-time, on-demand messaging platform creates easy, rapid access to world-renowned hematologists and oncologists for patients and their loved ones, physicians, and life science executives.
The show will also uncover how innovations in science and technology are being used to modify disease with microbiome-derived small molecules, as it explores Stellate Therapeutics (Stellate) – an international biotechnology company focused on the use of small molecules to treat neurodegenerative disorders. Audiences will learn how by exploring the interaction and function of these molecules in disease states, Stellate is working to develop therapeutics that address unmet needs in a number of neurological conditions.
The episode will also educate about developments in insurance technology as it explores TripDoctor's next-generation medical assistance and support tools for borderless health insurance. Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how TripDoctor's user-driven medical assistance, multi-channel customer service access, and integrated digital health tools enable user-controlled triage and provider access through chat, telemedicine, and in-person appointments.
"We look forward to sharing this information and to exploring how the latest developments in science and technology continue to impact and innovate our world," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.
