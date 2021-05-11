JUPITER, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Q3/2021, an episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovative de-risking strategies in the critical minerals production and renewable energy supply chain sectors. Check local listings for more info.
With a look at Greentech Minerals Holdings (Greentech Minerals), Advancements will explore how the company's specialized services are dedicated to building US-allied supply chains and to providing mission assurance and support to the US-allied manufacturing base.
In addition, audiences will learn how Greentech Minerals provides global security and de-risking strategies to the critical minerals production and renewable energy supply chain sectors.
"Greentech Minerals is on the front lines of the effort to preserve American and allied leadership in renewable energy platforms; emerging technologies – such as artificial intelligence – and to maintaining America's ability to build the defense systems that deter our adversaries and keep Americans safe," said Drew Horn, CEO, Greentech Minerals Holdings, Inc. "Greentech seeks to address vulnerability, and in the process to strengthen the American economy, create American jobs, and reduce reliance on China's dominance of these strategic elements. We look forward to educating viewers about this important work."
Hearing from former top-level officials in commerce, intelligence, and defense, spectators will see how Greentech Minerals' unique access and insight provides a top-tier combination of government and investor relations necessary for securing critical public-private financing solutions in difficult areas.
"We look froward to exploring Greentech Minerals' dedication to the critical and rare earth minerals industry, as well as to the renewable energy supply chain," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series.
About Greentech Minerals:
Greentech Minerals is on a mission is to build a secure supply chain for green energy technology, generation and development, while preserving free market practices and security interests of the United States and allied partners.
For more information, visit: http://www.greentechminerals.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
