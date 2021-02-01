JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During 2Q/2021, an episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on the future of blockchain computing. Check local listings for more info.
With a look at the blockchain, Advancements will explore how HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets.
Producers will explore the growth-oriented TSX.V-listed company and will educate viewers about its state-of-the-art green energy-powered data center facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, continuously on the cloud.
"We're pleased to be the world's first publicly-traded firm involved in the business of mining virgin digital currencies," comments Frank Holmes, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies. "2020 was marked by healthy expansion in mining capacity, which has continued into 2021 with HIVE's order of 10,580 next generation Bitcoin miners, which will increase the Company's Bitcoin mining capacity from approximately 319 petahashes per second to 1,229 petahashes per second. All listed crypto-mining firms increased by triple digits or more in 2020, but only HIVE mines Ethereum and Bitcoin, both of which had a phenomenal fourth quarter and year. HIVE's daily trading volume also increased substantially in 2020. For the year through December 29, HIVE traded a total of 1.7 billion shares in Canada alone. Around the world, it was closer to 2 billion shares."
The show will also highlight HIVE's dedication to mitigating its environmental impact and to building sustainable operations that will power the blockchain of the present and the future.
"We look forward to exploring how HIVE is accelerating the development of the blockchain sector and how it's creating long-term shareholder value," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series.
About Hive Blockchain Technologies:
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Its deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins. For more information visit http://www.HIVEblockchain.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
