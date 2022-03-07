NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, on International Women's Day, the World Woman Foundation is launching its second annual World Woman Hour; a digital series honoring 60 female leaders worldwide. History-making adventurer and New York Times bestselling author, Alison Levine, is among the select 60. She is being given a global online stage to speak about her outstanding work in women's empowerment and to serve as a role model for young women and girls everywhere.
This is the 2022 edition of World Woman Hour's #myLEADhERer — See It. Dream It. Do It. event, featuring women who are creating a new sustainable, peaceful, healthier, and equitable world for all of us. The online event is viewable on-demand on worldwomanhour.com and will also be streamed on Facebook and LinkedIn.
The 60 honorees who speak during the digital series include transformative leaders in many fields; from science and technology to health care, business, sustainability, the arts, media, and more. In addition to Alison Levine, World Woman Hour headline speakers include Lauren Ridloff, First Deaf Superhero; Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of Sustainable Energy; Ashlan Gorse Cousteau, journalist + explorer + ocean advocate + author; Brooke Baldwin, award-winning journalist + activist, Leyna Bloom, model + activist + actor, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Emmy winning, Oscar-nominated actress; Tegan, and Sara Quin, Canadian indie-pop duo; Hannah Marcina Bronfman, Advocate, Author, Founder of HBFIT; Maya Higa, founder of Alveus Sanctuary; Christina Koch, engineer + NASA astronaut, and several others.
"It is an incredible honor to be included with this impressive line-up. We can all be a positive influence on other women by sharing not only our success stories, but also our struggles and failures," said Levine. "And I've certainly had my share of those!"
Given the list of notables along with Levine, World Woman Hour promises to have a wide reach and global impact. All are invited to come aboard when the digital event premieres at 1 PM EST on March 8. For the latest additional news and information, visit worldwomanhour.com any time. Watch World Woman Hour and share your hero using the #myLEADhER #WorldWomanHour hashtag.
About Alison Levine
Alison Levine is a history-making adventurer who has climbed the highest peak on each continent (the "7 Summits"), served as team captain of the first American Women's Everest Expedition, and skied to both the North and South Poles. She's the author of the NY Times bestseller On the Edge: Leadership Lessons from Mt Everest and Other Extreme Environments. A former adjunct instructor at the US Military Academy, she is a sought-after keynote speaker on the subject of leadership development. She is the founder of the Climb High Foundation, which trains jobless women in Uganda to work as trekking guides in their local mountains so that they can earn sustainable living wage. Her work in Africa is the subject of the PBS documentary Living Courageously. In 2019, she was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. She currently serves on the faculty of the Thayer Leadership Group at West Point.
About the World Woman Foundation
World Woman Foundation is a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity with a current global footprint in 20 countries and 15,000 members worldwide. Our vision is to empower 1 million women and girls worldwide by 2030. Our global community of women leaders is committed to scaling and accelerating the impact of women and girls with long-term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity, and visibility. Over the last 5 years, we have built a network of 300 change-makers and 55,000 Global Mentorship Program Graduates in 20 countries who are solving the world's greatest challenges. Guided by our mission, we launched the global moonshot to reimagine the #equalfuture—a bold new way to accelerate women's leadership that is about dignity, equality, and choice. In practical terms, this will elevate women's socioeconomic milieu by providing access to capital, community, coaching, and commerce opportunities.
