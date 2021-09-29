NEW YORK, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adweek, the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem, is partnering with leading metaverse strategist Cathy Hackl to launch a new podcast called Metaverse Marketing. Part audio documentary, part interview podcast, Metaverse Marketing explores Web 3.0 to help listeners get beyond the hype and make sense of an increasingly virtual internet.
"We hope to elevate the conversation and have an informed dialogue on the future of the internet and the ways that brands are embracing change and evolving," said Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, a metaverse consultancy tapped by global brands to help them with virtual fashion, virtual worlds, NFTs and long-term metaverse strategies.
The podcast will join Adweek's portfolio of audio offerings that includes CMO Moves, The Business of Marketing and Yeah, That's Probably An Ad. Episodes will also be adapted into articles so that more of Adweek's subscribers can benefit from the content.
"Brands and agencies are excited about the possibilities of AR and the virtual internet, but some may be reticent to invest time and money in such a nascent technology," said Stephanie Paterik, Editor in Chief, SVP of Adweek. "We hope that by telling the stories of metaverse pioneers and the astounding work they've been doing, Metaverse Marketing will inspire a new wave of innovation."
Over the course of eight episodes, the podcast will explore how the metaverse will impact fashion, sports, entertainment, gaming, culture and even identity. Listeners will hear from the minds that are shaping the metaverse and the brands that are entering it, as well as how digital culture is shaping our reality.
Some of the visionaries interviewed for the podcast include:
- Alice Delahunt, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Content Officer, Ralph Lauren
- Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe
- Laudomia Pucci, President, Emilio Pucci Heritage
- Robert Triefus, Executive Vice President, Brand & Customer Engagement, GUCCI
- Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer, Roblox
- Lindsey McInerney, Global Head of Technology & Innovation, Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Carolina Arguelles Navas, Group Product Marketing Manager, Camera, Snap Inc.
- Jonathan Glick, Co-Founder, Ball Metaverse Index with Matthew Ball
- Benoit Pagotto, Co-founder, RTFKT Studios
- Kerry Murphy, Founder, The Fabricant
- Marjorie Hernandez, Founder at LUKSO and Co-founder at The Dematerialised
- Jamie Burke, Founder and CEO, Outlier Ventures
- more than a dozen other pioneers
The first episode explores how many are defining the metaverse and is available today, Sept. 29. All other episodes will be released on Wednesdays and will be available wherever you find podcasts.
The podcast is produced by Divergent Productions. Amanda Cosco is the podcast's executive producer, and Nick Gardner is Adweek's production director.
About Adweek
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.
About Cathy Hackl
Cathy Hackl is a globally recognized tech futurist and top business executive with deep experience working in metaverse-related fields with companies like HTC VIVE, Magic Leap, and Amazon Web Services. Popularly known as the Godmother of the Metaverse, she's the CEO of the Futures Intelligence Group, a leading metaverse consultancy working with the world's top brands on metaverse growth strategies, NFTs, virtual fashion, and how to extend their brands into virtual worlds. She's a sought-after consultant, speaker, and media personality. Hackl is one of the top tech voices on LinkedIn, was recently featured in 60 Minutes+, Bloomberg and Cheddar, and is a contributor to Forbes. She has written two books and is writing an anticipated book on the business opportunities of the metaverse to be published by Bloomsbury Publishing.
Media Contact
Jeff Scherer, Adweek, 917-692-2052, jeff.scherer@adweek.com
SOURCE Adweek