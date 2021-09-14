NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adweek, the premier publication and events company for leaders in marketing, media and technology, has announced that its Brand Visionary Award for 2021 will go to entertainment icon and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez.
The award, the highest honor of Adweek's annual Brand Genius program, recognizes a career's worth of business achievement, frequently across multiple categories. Past honorees include Dame Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds.
In addition to her well-known accomplishments as an actress, singer, and producer Lopez has navigated multiple highly successful licensing and endorsement deals throughout her career. She has since pivoted into a founder, owner and investor approach from launching a successful beauty brand, JLo Beauty, this year to collaborating and investing with brands that are passionate about change and opening doors to those who need opportunities. Lopez has used her influence to help provide people with an opportunity to enhance their lives, especially women and people of color.
"For over 40 years, readers have turned to Adweek to read about the leading minds of branding, marketing and entrepreneurship," said Adweek chief content officer Lisa Granatstein. "JLo is a true exemplar of those talents. From her iconic performances on stage and screen, to her impact on brand advertising and social causes, Lopez ensures not only that all eyes and ears are on her, but that the message serves as inspiration to all her fans."
Now in its 32nd year, Adweek's Brand Genius awards stands as the marketing and branding world's consummate honor, often referred to as "the Oscars of marketing." Each year, a distinguished panel of our senior editors and select industry experts convenes to identify the most creative, colorful, and ultimately successful examples of brand building in each of 10 categories. A Brand Genius award then honors the executives who created and led those efforts. These honorees will be announced in August, along with the recipient of Brand Save, the magazine's special recognition of successful work in the non-profit field.
All of this year's honorees will be profiled in Adweek's September 20 issue and on Adweek.com. In addition, the magazine's honorees will take part in Brandweek, the annual summit to be held this year from September 20-24. The event will be held virtually this year.
