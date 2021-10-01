AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aectual, the world's first platform to rapidly produce bespoke 3D-printed XL architectural and interior products at industrial scale, today announced the company was named an honorable mention in the Spaces and Places and Sustainability categories in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards.
The 10th anniversary of the awards, which can be found in the October 2021 issue of Fast Company, recognize people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognizing the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.
"We are excited to be awarded Honorable Mention by Fast Company and to be recognized as a company that is reshaping the world," said Hedwig Heinsman, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Aectual. "We are pleased to provide easy online access for people worldwide so that they may customize their architectural designs. We believe customized design, high-quality products and qualitative architecture that is 100% circular and sustainable should be available to everyone."
"Aectual Circular" is a new circular design and digital production service that allows products made by Aectual to be easily shape-shifted from one material into infinite interior design solutions over time. Aectual's 3D printing technique has always been an entirely waste-free production method, but since a majority of Aectual's building materials are now also fully circular, material usage is significantly reduced. After use, Aectual takes back the building and design products and shreds, recycles and directly reprints them into new products. This makes their products truly a 100% circular. Moreover, depending on the product type, Aectual products in general have a 35% to 95% material reduction due to their parametric product design optimization.
"Design is not just a beauty contest," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design."
The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine.
The Aectual design-to-delivery process reduces the cost of custom-made architectural products by 50%, is up to 10 times faster, eliminates waste, and reduces materials usages and CO2 emissions. View a short video of Aectual here.
About Aectual
Aectual is the worlds' first platform to rapidly produce bespoke XL 3D-printed architectural and interior products at industrial scale that are 100% circular. We develop sustainably 3D-printed products, such as flooring, planters, room dividers, stairs and more — all made from 100% recycled and renewable materials. Our seamless digital design-to-delivery platform utilizes customizable parametric products, software and proprietary XL 3D print technology, and is already in use and deployed by globally recognized brands like Nike, Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport and BMW. Aectual allows for a 10x faster design-to-build process, eliminates waste and reduces materials usage and CO2 emissions, resulting in up to a 50% cost savings and the possibility to create truly sustainable, custom-made architectural and interior design products.
Founded in 2017, Aectual is the brainchild of three experienced architects and 3D-print experts, who are the team behind the 3D Print Canal House, an internationally acclaimed design-and-build research project into new global housing solutions and market explorations. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Aectual is a privately held company backed by AKEF and DOEN. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, or learn more at https://www.aectual.com.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
