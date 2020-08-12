AEU_LEAD_Logo.jpg

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEU LEAD, a management consulting and developmental training organization for labor-intensive industries, announced the launch of its new virtual learning platform, the AEU LEAD Online Learning Academy.

The new platform provides live virtual workshops for middle managers and front-line supervisors, as well as those in senior or executive-level management positions.

Participants receive facilitated instruction from an AEU LEAD instructor and participate in group exercises and interactive dialogue.

"We're thrilled to now offer our in-person workshops virtually, meeting a real need we've consistently heard from clients," said Joe White, director of AEU LEAD. "Our workshops are practical and relevant because they are based on real-world experiences in similar industries. Our virtual workshops will deliver the same actionable guidance that companies expect from us."

Workshops in the Online Learning Academy are limited to 8 to 10 participants to ensure optimal engagement and interaction. Registration fees range from $400 to $550, depending on course matter.

A full workshop schedule and registration details can be found at aeulead.com/events.

About AEU LEAD
AEU LEAD is a management consulting and developmental training organization for labor-intensive industries, specializing in providing lead personnel with the skills required for success in front-line leadership roles. For more information, visit aeulead.com. Follow AEU LEAD on Facebook and LinkedIn.

