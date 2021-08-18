SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affinity (http://www.affinity.co), the leading relationship intelligence CRM platform, announced that it is featured on the Inc. 5000 2021 list. This recognition acknowledges Affinity as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and as a standard-bearer for innovative technology solutions. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Affinity's listing on the Inc. 5000 list is a significant milestone," said Shubham Goel, co-founder of Affinity. "It's deeply gratifying to see so many new deal makers join the Affinity relationship intelligence platform and for Inc. to recognize the impact that they are having on their businesses."
The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest-growing startups in America and a recognition of innovative and inspiring entrepreneurs. Over the years, the Inc. 5000 has acknowledged companies like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and many other world-renowned companies. Affinity is honored to be in such company and looks forward to continued growth.
"Since 2017, over 1600 customers have adopted Affinity as their CRM to find, accelerate, and close deals in relationship driven industries such as Venture Capital, Investment Banking, Commercial Real Estate, and Consulting," said Goel. "And yet, we've only scratched the surface of what relationship intelligence is capable of, and we're excited to show everyone what comes next."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Affinity
Affinity's patented technology structures and analyzes millions of data points across emails, calendars, and third-party sources to offer users the tools they need to automatically manage their most valuable relationships, prioritize important connections, and discover untapped opportunities. Affinity uses artificial intelligence to analyze relationship strength and illuminate the best paths to warm introductions. The platform also offers a holistic view of users' networks in a centralized, automatically updated database without any manual upkeep. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors including Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, MassMutual Ventures, Sway Ventures, Pear Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and Western Technology Investment. For more information, visit http://www.affinity.co.
