The Fox Cities nonprofit partners with local sponsors to host a free community event featuring live entertainment, celebrity tributes, food and retail vendors, a Black business expo, and graduation festivities for 2022 graduates
APPLETON, Wis. , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfricanHeritage, Inc., a nonprofit organization that empowers the Black community through cultural exchanges and education, has announced its 12th annual Juneteenth celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. The community event will be held Sunday, June 12, from 11 am to 6 pm CT, at Jones Park, 301 W Lawrence Street in Downtown Appleton.
For more than two decades, African Heritage, Inc. (AHI) has supported educational and cultural exchanges between the Black community and those who have an interest in addressing issues that impact Black America. This year, the Appleton-based nonprofit is partnering with local businesses and organizations to celebrate Juneteenth with an in-person outdoor festival. The event will include a variety of attractions with tribute performances honoring iconic celebrities like Prince, Tina Turner, and Beyonce. The lineup will also feature entertainment from local gospel choirs, The Jesse White Tumblers, food vendors, cooking demos with award-winning chef Ace Champion, and motivational speaker Keith L. Brown "Mr. Possible" as the emcee.
"As a grassroots organization, we're grateful to have a dedicated team of volunteers and generous sponsors," says Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran. "Their incredible support allows us to deliver educational, fun, and impactful programs, like our Juneteenth celebration, that are always free to the public."
Admission to the park is free for all attendees, and recent graduates are encouraged to participate in a special ceremony for the class of 2022. Some of the top sponsors for this year's celebration are Kimberly Clark Corporation, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Green Bay Packers-Give Back, Community First Credit Union, Walmart, Target Corporation, and Wisconsin Public Radio. In addition to the event, AHI will observe the Juneteenth holiday until the 4th of July, representing a continuum of freedom. The organization will host The Freedom Series – online seminars highlighting topics relating to freedom, liberty, and Black experiences
"Although Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday last year, it has been celebrated annually in many African-American communities across our country since 1865," says Dr. Sabrina Robins. "This year marks our organization's 12th annual celebration in Appleton, and we're excited to extend the Juneteenth experience through July 4th with a series of virtual seminars."
About African Heritage, Inc.
African Heritage, Inc. (AHI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Blacks and African-Americans through community programs, leadership development, and cultural exchange. AHI promotes positive images within the Black community with year-round regional initiatives and local events like the Juneteenth celebration. The organization was formed by a group of individuals of African descent from the Fox Cities and was officially registered in July 1998 as a non-profit organization based in Appleton, Wisconsin. To learn more about AHI, visit https://www.africanheritageinc.org/.
