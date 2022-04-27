Jaeyrell Aftalyfe Forges Positive Path In Community With Pivotal Collaborations Serving Youth & Teens
OMAHA, Neb., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFTALYFE MUZIC, A Northern Nebraska music label, Owned and Operated by Omaha native, Jaeyrell Aftalyfe or K Town Jaey, is excited to bring Freeway Rick Ross to Omaha for an evening with Apex Youth Services P.O.W.E.R teen prevention program. Freeway Rick Ross' reputation precedes him as one of the most successful drug dealers in South Central Los Angeles allegedly making $3M in one day. Yet, his vow to dedicate his life to teaching prevention, after his release from prison, has opened up positive and eye-opening experiences in youth advocacy and drug prevention programs.
K Town Jaey's upbringing offered very little in the way of options. "The streets were the only place you really learned how to survive," says Jaeyrell. "I had a lot of time to think when I was locked up. Feeling the loss of spirit and will after they gave me a life sentence. When I realized I had to be stronger mentally than I had ever been, I realized that the power was within me. Not outside. Not in someone else's hand but within my own soul."
That realization created optimism for the future which manifested into what Aftalyfe Muzic is doing today. As a music label they offer support and development for artists. Music continues to be a primary area of focus of the label along with its effort to connect with community groups that can also provide additional outlets and lines of communication for their artists. His involvement in groups like Omaha 360, a violence intervention and prevention collaborative, that hosts all members of the Omaha community in order to bring all voices to the discussions of collaboration, prevention, intervention, enforcement support, reentry and community engagement, K Town Jaey is turning the corner of negative press and ill associations with his name into a path of positivism. Helping veer youth away from criminal activity, gangs and drugs towards progressive outlets that can help change the future of so many lost to Omaha violence and gangs is a campaign that Aftalyfe Muzic takes seriously. Hence the effort to bring Freeway Rick Ross to the community to provide a true and legitimate example of the realties of criminal life and the opportunity to make better decisions that create something powerful in the lives of Omaha's youth and community. Freeway Rick Ross will be a Special Guest at A Snowfall Affair concert enrapturing K Town Jaey, TK Mafioso, TEP Flock, Louis Mac'n, Bog Mist, Keira Marsha, Big Wade and Ill Child at the Reverb Lounge Thursday 4/28 followed by a community focused activity on Friday 4/29 at APEX P.O.W.E.R HOUSE TEEN CENTER for a book signing and dinner. For more information on AFTALYFE Music visit @jaey_aftalyfe on IG. For information on Omaha 360 visit empoweromaha.com. For information about Apex Youth Services visit apexyouthservices.org
