CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, continues to exceed targets and is set for double digit growth in revenue and headcount in 2022. The company has much to celebrate as it enters the new year. Avionos continues to add talent that provides word-class service to its global clients; in one year the team has expanded across every North American time zone, while increasing U.S. headcount by 87 percent and nearly tripling the technical and demand generation experts on its Colombian team. The company also received Great Place to Work certification in the U.S. and Colombia in the past month.
This new talent complements the existing team of experts who support Avionos' growing roster of Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 clients' digital transformation, commerce, and data-driven marketing programs. The complexity of the B2B buyer journey continues to fuel the need for Avionos' services that span both the Adobe and Salesforce enterprise ecosystems as well as other technology partners like Salsify. Rooted in aligning digital programs with clients' business objectives, Avionos enables brands to innovate their go-to-market strategies and exceed customers' expectations.
Understanding B2B buyer needs is at the core of Avionos' mission. To gain new insight and inform its digital approach, the company conducts annual proprietary data studies, which confirm that 88% of buyers would turn to a competitor if the supplier's digital channel could not keep up with their needs and 87% of buyers would even pay more for a supplier with excellent eCommerce experience.
"Through our research and our delivery experience, it's clear that B2B customer expectations have continued to evolve at an unprecedented rate. Our clients must provide digital experiences that make their customers' lives and jobs easier. That means making really complicated B2B experiences seem seamless and personalized," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos. "We thrive on the challenges of blending the complexity with compelling experiences and look forward to enabling our clients to innovate their digital strategy."
"The talent at Avionos never fails to impress me and the team's work over the past 12 months is some of the best I've ever seen," said Gibson Smith, CPO at Avionos. "It sets a high bar for 2022 and I'm excited for our employees to achieve even greater success this year. This also means the talent acquisition team will be busier than ever, which I love to see."
Avionos is actively looking for sales, delivery, development, and operations talent to support accelerated growth in 2022. For more information about Avionos, visit http://www.avionos.com/join-us.
ABOUT AVIONOS
Avionos' team of experts drives measurable business outcomes for Fortune 500 and 1000 companies like Brunswick, Abbott, and Transunion by partnering with executives to turn their digital vision into reality. Avionos' integrated digital transformation, marketing, and commerce capabilities elevate its global clients' digital experiences and drive growth. Avionos is an Inc. 5000 company, a Certified Great Place to Work, a Crain's Best Place to Work, and on the Comparably Best Company Culture list. Learn more at http://www.avionos.com.
