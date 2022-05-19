Veteran DRTV Agency Script to Screen Has Created and Executed Multiple DTC Ads for Iconic Fishing Lure
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Script to Screen, a Direct Response/Direct-to-Consumer agency with 35 years of experience as the market leader assisting some of the most well-known products and brands, such as Amazon, SharkNinja, Keurig, Kenmore and Nutrisystem, in building and optimizing their Direct-to-Consumer channel, is entering the next launch phase for Banjo Minnow™, with a long-form DRTV campaign. The Banjo Minnow™ is the world's only genetic response fishing lure. The commercials produced by Script to Screen will now air in a national television advertising campaign after their recent digital advertising success.
The original Banjo Minnow™ sold over 2,000,000 kits and this new improved version of lifelike bait remains specifically designed to trigger a genetic response in predator fish, making them instinctively attack and eat their prey. The lure zigs, zags, jumps and dives in all directions, while swimming and fluttering with absolute random action. Its ability to perfectly mimic that spastic action of a wounded, dying minnow creates an illusion so lifelike that it triggers the genetic response that compels fish to bite even if they're not hungry.
The Banjo Minnow™ became the number one lure in the world two years in a row. After a lengthy hiatus, the Banjo Minnow™ is making a comeback. Script to Screen demonstrated a creative storytelling approach in its involvement with the brand in its first incarnation over two decades ago. The Product Development Team spent the last two years updating the Banjo Minnow™ to make the minnows more lifelike than ever.
"We're thrilled that the Banjo Minnow™ digital campaign performed so well and now our creative can be used for a national television roll-out," said Ken Kerry, Co-Founder and Executive Creative/Strategy Director of Script to Screen. "The Script to Screen DTC commercials likely performed well because they demonstrate the all-important refinements to the product, and stress the Minnow's ability to perfectly mimic a wounded, dying minnow."
The original television campaign that was developed by Script to Screen in the 1990s was a massive success, generating somewhat of a cult following of the product among fishing enthusiasts. After fishing in the waters of digital marketing, Banjo Minnow™ is once again returning to the open ocean of national television. Script to Screen is honored to once again present the Banjo Minnow™ to a national television audience, utilizing their marketing and production expertise to create engaging, direct-response campaigns. These DRTV campaigns will highlight the unique features, accessibility, and the nostalgia of the product in order to boost sales and increase awareness for the relaunch of the brand. Script to Screen is aiming to replicate the success of the original campaign by captivating audiences with a product that can be used by both amateur and experienced fishing enthusiasts.
Television and digital content created by Script to Screen demonstrates the "4 Ways to Fish" with the Banjo Minnow™ including the Escaping Minnow (jerking across the top of the water), the Swimming Minnow (twitching and pausing), the Genetic Response Retrieve (crippled or dying-like wiggles and rest) and the Dying Minnow (cast it out and let it die).
A second piece created by the team is an instructional video which clearly depicts each step in rigging the Banjo Minnow™ and then putting it on the anchor while following the manual that comes with the purchase.
The third video tells the story of the creation and refining of the Banjo Minnow™ and how it was designed to work in all water conditions and work better than a traditional lure. No other product has this lifelike plastic construction. It was created by tournament fisherman, Wayne Hockmeyer, while trying to become the winningest competitor in the industry, who made sure it had the following elements to make it lifelike: "living plastic", holographic eyes, pearly bottom skin, blunted nose, and pliable tail.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, eHealthInsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
