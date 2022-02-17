SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Patient Story today announces its newly launched community website. The new site at ThePatientStory.com leverages the personal experiences and stories of hundreds of community members to offer answers and insights to help patients and caregivers – from those newly-diagnosed to those navigating treatment options. The Patient Story was created by Stephanie Chuang, a former NBC Bay Area news journalist and storyteller, after battling – and beating – cancer, herself.
"I was two months from getting married when I was suddenly diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma -- over the phone. I let myself cry for five minutes before it was onto 'what's next' research," Chuang recalls. "There is so much information online, but it was all statistics and jargon. It's overwhelming for someone already completely overwhelmed. I felt helpless."
In between cycles of chemotherapy (almost 700 hours of it), she thought about creating a platform to help address this – a place that would give humanized answers to questions about what to ask doctors, what to understand about treatment options, and so much more about living daily with a cancer diagnosis - for both patients and caregivers.
That's how The Patient Story was born. The website goes beyond statistics and studies, to focus on advice and stories directly from current patients, survivors, caregivers, and medical experts. While no two cancer patients are the same (even with the same diagnosis), those who share a diagnosis can have helpful first-hand information to offer. Some of the stories are funny, some are hopeful, and some are gritty – but they all are real community members openly sharing their own experiences with cancer with incredible vulnerability. People who've found ways to successfully get through such a traumatic time share an honest, comforting narrative that is often missing for many trying to figure out their own diagnosis.
Visitors can navigate the website by cancer type, hear from top medical voices without the jargon, and even browse a list of frequently asked questions such as, "What's the best way to break the news to loved ones? Especially to kids?" or "How do I ensure I get the best possible care - what is self advocacy and how do I do it well?" Most stories are in video or long written format, and provide insight from many angles.
"The Patient Story is a place dedicated to helping support our community in mental health and wellness, which are just as important to tend to post-diagnosis. I remember the darkness I fell into as I found myself deep in depression for the first time in my life. There was also anxiety and just a newness I wasn't able to grapple with on my own," says Chuang. "Let's normalize talking about these hardships, from diagnosis through treatment, and also the pains that grip the caregivers. We need this more now than ever."
