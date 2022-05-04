Industry Leaders Continue to Deliver Joy and Comfort to Older Adults via Stimulating Gameplay and Reminiscence Therapy
PAWTUCKET, R.I., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ageless Innovation LLC, a global company devoted to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, today announced the expansion of its award-winning Joy for All product line to include a unique collection of card-based games. With the goal of delivering continued joy and fun to older adults and their loved ones of all ages, the new games will encourage enjoyable social interactions powered by the proven benefits of reminiscence therapy.
Building off the company's extensive knowledge and experience in creating play experiences for older adults, Ageless Innovation's Joy for All™ Games, titled Lifetime Lineup and Past & Present Pairs, aim to create fun and playful social interactions for aging loved ones and their families. Thoughtfully designed with older adults in mind, the lighthearted games naturally create a flow of enjoyable conversation among users and encourage players to bring back memories and create new ones. Both games feature beautifully illustrated images and three ways to play, so that players of all ages and cognitive abilities – including those living with Alzheimer's and forms of dementia – can participate.
"Games bring people of all ages together for enjoyable and memorable experiences. The last couple of years have been very difficult for older adults and their families, we knew this was the perfect time to introduce a collection of games designed to bring generations together," said Ted Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Ageless Innovation. "Joy for All™ Games will help spark feelings of connectivity and joy among those that need it most, particularly aging adults experiencing social isolation and loneliness."
Past & Present Pairs ($7.99) offers players the opportunity to "share and compare" the past and present with beautifully illustrated cards featuring pictures of iconic people and objects from yesterday and today. The competitive and conversational tabletop card game will open doors to valuable discussions, sparking personal stories and pleasant memories, while players create new ones with their loved ones.
Players can remember, reminisce, and create a timeline of personal memories with Lifetime Lineup ($12.99), a card game depicting historical events and memorable moments that have taken place throughout the players' lifetime. Users can pick and choose the memory cards that resonate best with their past experiences, and can customize additional cards, to create a personalized timeline of their lives. The collection of Joy for All Games is now available for purchase on JoyForAll.com, Amazon.com, and other major retailers.
Following the unveiling of the Walker Squawker, a lifelike animatronic bird that will round out the award-winning collection of Joy for All Companion Pets, the introduction of Joy for All™ Games demonstrates the immense effort put forth by Ageless Innovation to deliver continued joy, fun, and companionship to older adults across the globe.
For additional information about Ageless Innovation and the Joy for All product line, visit https://joyforall.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Ageless Innovation
Ageless Innovation is a global company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while reducing the cost of care and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit http://www.joyforall.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Litzky Public Relations: Christie Damato; cdamato@litzkypr.com
Media Contact
Christie Damato, Litzky Public Relations, 1 201-222-9118 Ext: 27, cdamato@litzkypr.com
SOURCE Ageless Innovation