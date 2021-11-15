MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DeBruce Foundation, a national foundation whose focus is to expand career pathways, will be a featured content provider in the award-winning documentary series, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. Set to be distributed nationally this November, which is Career Development Month, the segment will highlight The DeBruce Foundation's Agile Work Profiler, a ten-minute free online career assessment that helps people discover their strengths and work interests.
The documentary project is hosted by actor and director Dennis Quaid, with the goal of providing innovative and unique content featuring the world's most influential organizations and individuals. With dynamic changes in the world of work and the challenges of a global pandemic, The DeBruce Foundation is taking a cutting-edge approach to helping individuals - particularly youth - develop career literacy to set them up for long-term success.
"The DeBruce Foundation was an excellent fit in an effort to cultivate unique educational content for the series," said a Viewpoint spokesperson. "We feel the story helps illuminate ways that individuals can seek rewarding career paths."
A recent research study of 700 youth, commissioned by The DeBruce Foundation, indicates there is a tremendous opportunity to impact youth who have yet to decide on a career path or don't know where to start. Among other things, the research found 90% of youth are confident they will achieve their career goals, yet only 63% reported knowing what to do to prepare for a career, and only 35% of youth know what career they want. In addition, 67% of youth have considered 2 or fewer careers, despite national trends that show they will hold an average of 12 different jobs throughout their working life.
Additionally, over two-thirds (68%) of young people in the survey said the pandemic changed their approach to their job or career at least a little bit. One in five say it changed their approach completely.
The data underscores the need for career literacy, and The DeBruce Foundation's online tools - including the Agile Work Profiler - are designed to meet this need.
"The Agile Work Profiler helps individuals discover more about themselves, and self-awareness is a first step toward career literacy," said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. "Whether entering, re-entering, or switching careers in the workforce, career literacy can be a game-changer for people in expanding their career pathways and laying the groundwork for economic security."
The Agile Work Profiler is an online career assessment that is free to the public and only takes 10 minutes to complete. The Agile Work Profiler helps individuals harness the power of self-awareness and achieve deeper insights into their own strengths and interests. It inspires action for their future career pathways. After taking the Agile Work Profiler, individuals can see how their unique skill sets can apply to many different careers.
Any individual can take the assessment on their own. In addition, workforce development organizations and higher education institutions across the nation are building partnerships with The Foundation in order to integrate the Agile Work Profiler into their programming and curricula. To date, more than 35,000 people have taken the Agile Work Profiler.
The Agile Work Profiler is part of a larger theory of change being advanced by The DeBruce Foundation: when one knows their "Agilities" or how strengths and interests connect to work activities, they begin to develop career literacy. This means they are prepared to overcome challenges and navigate the upcoming changes in workplace technologies, job restructuring, and the shifting of traditional employment sectors.
To watch The DeBruce Foundation's segment or learn more about the Viewpoint project, please visit https://viewpointproject.com
About The DeBruce Foundation
The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is committed to helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities, starting with youth and working across the lifespan. Learn more at http://www.DeBruce.org.
About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid
Viewpoint is a premier educational television platform that creates and distributes unique and enlightening stories with the intention of public awareness and education. The award-winning program is anchored by an experienced team of developers and producers, and is hosted by veteran actor Dennis Quaid.
